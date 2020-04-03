Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI):

4/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

3/13/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

3/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

2/25/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Shares of RPAI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 191,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 531,971.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 111,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 111,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

