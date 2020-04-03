Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS):

4/1/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/20/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

3/14/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

2/26/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/26/2020 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 423,349 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

