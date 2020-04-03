Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Teladoc Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $106.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $101.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

