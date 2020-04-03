Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to .

3/6/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

3/3/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

