Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2020 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/19/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/6/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

