RED Achieves Market Cap of $240,815.43 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market cap of $240,815.43 and $1,560.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00591773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000280 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.