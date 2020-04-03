RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.74. 75,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

