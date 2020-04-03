ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $40,572.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.01009488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00173957 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007261 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00072158 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bisq, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Crex24 and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

