Refereum Price Hits $0.0006 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $245,603.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

