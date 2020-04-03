Regalcoin (REC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $9,528.69 and $27.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

