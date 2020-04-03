Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regis Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie cut Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

