Remme Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $93,550.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Remme Profile

REM is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Tidex, Kuna, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

