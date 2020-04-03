Ren Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Tidex and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, UEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

