Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 109,300 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $10,869,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

TOL stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

