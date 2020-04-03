Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.79% of Republic First Bancorp worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 16,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,575 shares of company stock worth $313,725. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

FRBK stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

