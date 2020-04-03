Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Compugen worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

