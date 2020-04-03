Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of PetIQ worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in PetIQ by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

