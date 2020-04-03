Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 435,291 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 435,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ArQule worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQL shares. HC Wainwright lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

ARQL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. ArQule, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

