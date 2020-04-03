Rentberry Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a market cap of $40,659.39 and $30.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

