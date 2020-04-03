REPO (REPO) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $1,627.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.02617132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00197874 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047065 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

