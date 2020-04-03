Request Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Huobi Global and Bancor Network. Request has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $107,799.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.04480705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinExchange, Huobi Global, Coineal, CoinPlace, Koinex, Bitbns, COSS, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

