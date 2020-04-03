Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Park Lawn Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 51.58.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

