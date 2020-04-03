Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (AMP, ATH, B, DB1, HMN, LNC, MET, PE, PFG, PRU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.30 ($180.58) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target cut by Cfra from $15.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

