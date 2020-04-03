Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK):

4/1/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Oddo Bhf from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/18/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/17/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/10/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,840 ($24.20). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/13/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47).

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/6/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,493.20 ($19.64) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,553.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,693.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.