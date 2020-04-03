Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Passage Bio (PASG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG):

3/25/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Passage Bio is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 145,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,567. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $23.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Athena Countouriotis acquired 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier acquired 550,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 794,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,400 in the last 90 days.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.