Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $283.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $362.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $328.00 to $254.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $314.00.

2/20/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/20/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $362.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.86. 356,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,251. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.