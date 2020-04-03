Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (LON: SSPG):

4/2/2020 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 515 ($6.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

3/27/2020 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73).

3/26/2020 – SSP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2020 – SSP Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2020 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/24/2020 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2020 – SSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 650 ($8.55).

3/17/2020 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2020 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2020 – SSP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

SSPG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 264 ($3.47). 2,145,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 602.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.