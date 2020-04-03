Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.59.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $69.77. 142,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $84,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.