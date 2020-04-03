Research Analysts Set Expectations for Legacy Housing Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at $50,445,771.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,097 shares of company stock worth $354,444. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

