Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/24/2020 – Chuy's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – Chuy's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Chuy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

2/3/2020 – Chuy's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 337,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 603.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

