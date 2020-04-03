Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Establishment Labs (ESTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA) recently:

4/2/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/23/2020 – Establishment Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/19/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/17/2020 – Establishment Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/10/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Establishment Labs is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Establishment Labs by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

