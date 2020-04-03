Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Saga (SAGA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saga (LON: SAGA):

4/3/2020 – Saga had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 25 ($0.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Saga had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/19/2020 – Saga had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/13/2020 – Saga had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Saga had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2020 – Saga was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 110 ($1.45).

2/25/2020 – Saga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/17/2020 – Saga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Saga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of SAGA traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 15.85 ($0.21). 2,453,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 12.51 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.20 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.54.

Get Saga PLC alerts:

In other news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Saga PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.