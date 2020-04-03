Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shaftesbury (SHB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shaftesbury (LON: SHB) recently:

4/2/2020 – Shaftesbury was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 598 ($7.87) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 790 ($10.39).

4/1/2020 – Shaftesbury had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Shaftesbury had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2020 – Shaftesbury was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 980 ($12.89).

3/11/2020 – Shaftesbury had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Shaftesbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Shaftesbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

2/3/2020 – Shaftesbury had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON SHB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 591.50 ($7.78). 734,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 758.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

