Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 198,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,813. The company has a market capitalization of $512.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

