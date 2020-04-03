Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RECN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.