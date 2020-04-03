Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Tops One Day Volume of $4,840.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Kucoin, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $4,840.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.04486641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010430 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinZest and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.