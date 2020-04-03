Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 191,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,889,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 548,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 520,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,543,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,439,000 after purchasing an additional 473,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

