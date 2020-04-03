Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE QSR opened at C$49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$36.48 and a 1-year high of C$105.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.44. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

