Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

