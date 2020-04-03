Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $58.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

NYSE QSR opened at $34.81 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,586,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,008,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $173,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $107,691,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

