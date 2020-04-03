Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

RPAI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 64,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,646,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 531,971.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 111,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,714 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

