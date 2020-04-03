Revain Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $1.33 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, C-CEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.02631898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198351 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, BitForex, OKEx, C-CEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.