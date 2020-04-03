Reviewing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Pinnacle West Capital (OTCMKTS:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 8 2 0 2.09 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Biotricity.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 15.51% 9.80% 2.95% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.32 $538.32 million $4.77 15.05 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Biotricity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.