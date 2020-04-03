Reviewing First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and SouthCrest Financial Group (NASDAQ:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.59%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Bancshares $175.48 million 2.02 $43.74 million $2.79 6.73

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A First Bancshares 24.93% 9.96% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancshares beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

