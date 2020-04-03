Reviewing Livongo Health (LVGO) & The Competition

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) is one of 60 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Livongo Health to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Livongo Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Livongo Health Competitors 966 3261 6472 319 2.56

Livongo Health presently has a consensus target price of $41.70, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Livongo Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million -$55.27 million -28.76 Livongo Health Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 41.72

Livongo Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -32.34% -26.11% -14.13% Livongo Health Competitors -4.02% -53.62% -3.56%

Summary

Livongo Health rivals beat Livongo Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

