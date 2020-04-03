Rimbit (RBT) Market Cap Tops $39,979.33

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Rimbit has a total market cap of $39,979.33 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Rimbit has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002061 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

