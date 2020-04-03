Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 127,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.56 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

