Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on REI. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 127,891 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.