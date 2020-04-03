Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0551 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, C2CX and Kyber Network. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and $1.87 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006982 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, OKEx, C2CX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

