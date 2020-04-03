Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $373,998.30

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Rise has a total market capitalization of $373,998.30 and approximately $119.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,276,613 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.